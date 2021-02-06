Woman shot multiple times in Newburg, per LMPD

Metrosafe reported a shooting around 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Wooded Way Friday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | February 5, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 2:04 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting in Newburg.

LMPD Sgt. John Bradley reported the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Wooded Way.

Officers arrived and found a woman who had been shot several times. She was transported to University Hospital for treatment, where Bradley said it was determined her injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-5749.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

