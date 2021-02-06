Woman shot multiple times in Newburg, per LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting in Newburg.
LMPD Sgt. John Bradley reported the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Wooded Way.
Officers arrived and found a woman who had been shot several times. She was transported to University Hospital for treatment, where Bradley said it was determined her injuries were not life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-5749.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.