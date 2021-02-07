Another second half collapse by Cats as Vols win, 82-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With 12 minutes to play, Kentucky led Tennessee 58-48. Then the Vols caught fire and triggered another UK meltdown. Tennessee put together a run to shoot into the lead 60-58 and went on to defeat the Wildcats, 82-71.
Kentucky led the Vols at halftime, 42-34 as the Cats played one of their better halves of the season.
But after intermission, Tennessee’s Keon Johnson came alive as he poured in 17 of his career-best 27 in an eventful second half that saw the Vols take control.
Tennessee had to rally because the Wildcats’ Keion Brooks, Jr. went on a spree during a second half burst that helped UK build a lead. Brooks finished with 23 points and 11 boards. He scored on four straight possessions as the Cats went up 56-48. Then on a fastbreak bucket jam by B.J. Boston, UK upped the lead to 10, 58-48.
But then the Vols went on a tear as the visitors strung together not one but a pair of 12-0 runs as the game flipped in their favor.
For the winners, Jaden Springer sparked them with a career-high 23 points as Tennessee improved to 13-4 overall.
“It’s a one- bucket game with five minutes to go then all of a sudden turnover turnover, layup layup, bad shot cause we pass up a shot and all of a sudden it’s six and eight again,” said UK head coach John Calipari. " I was at a loss for words.”
Kentucky now 5-12, will host Arkansas on Tuesday night.
