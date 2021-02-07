Another sweep for the Knights as they shut down Jacksonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Bellarmine’s defense was stellar on Saturday night as they put the clamps on the Dolphins of Jacksonville and won 63 to 44. The victory capped a weekend sweep for the Knights, who chalked up their eighth consecutive triumph. On Friday night, Bellarmine romped past Jacksonville, 71 to 56.
" We challenged about defense since last night, " said Bellarmine head coach Scott Davenport. “We give up 20 points the first half and 24 in the second”.
The Knights held Jacksonville to 30% shooting for the game. Bellarmine was led by Pedro Bradshaw’s double-double of 15 and 11. Dylan Penn added a dozen points for the winners, who improved to 8-2 in the ASun conference and to 11-5 overall.
Next up for the Knights a Friday-Saturday road trip at North Florida.
