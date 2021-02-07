Ethan the dog continues path to recovery, community support grows

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Love and support continues coming in to the Kentucky Humane Society for a neglected, dying dog whose road to recovery has captured the hearts of animal lovers across the city.
Ethan was left for dead outside of the Kentucky Humane Society location on January 29, and staff began caring for the dog following his discovery.
Work began on getting Ethan to eat foods and be able to work his limbs again, after being found so weak that he couldn’t even move his head on his own.
Over the past week, Ethan has gained over 20 pounds, now weighing in at 61.7 pounds as of Sunday morning, according to a post by KHS.
The staff said Ethan is getting around on his own a little better, only stumbling occasionally, and seems to enjoy being able to use his legs again.
KHS said that Ethan continues to receive IV fluids and is being fed multiple times a day to get him back to a healthy weight.
As the humane society provides updates to the public on Ethan’s condition, fans are showing an outpouring of love for Ethan and the staff caring for him.
On Sunday, Ethan was seen with a handmade portrait of himself made by one of the foster parent’s children. Many cards and well wishes are being sent to KHS, who said they are now being displayed in Ethan’s nursery.
Veterinarians are cautious about Ethan’s prognosis, but say they are optimistic.
KHS is asking for donations for Ethan for continued treatment. Donations can be made to the nonprofit animal shelter by visiting their website.
