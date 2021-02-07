FORECAST: Much colder and blustery

- THIS WEEK: Several systems to track with the potential for wintry weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Watch for slick spots this morning! It’s going to be a much colder day with highs ranging from the low 20s to lower 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s. We’ll see some sunshine this morning and early afternoon before clouds return.
A partly to mostly cloudy night is expected tonight and I won’t rule out a few flurries. It’s going to be cold with lows in the teens and low 20s.
Monday looks partly sunny to mostly cloudy and dry during the day with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Another quick moving disturbance moves into the area Monday night with a wintry mix possible. Lows drop into the low 30s.
The wintry mix comes to an end Tuesday morning with some slick travel possible. Another disturbance moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday with another chance of a wintry mix. Uncertainty remains in the long-term forecast with the exact placement of a boundary and Arctic air. One thing is for sure, we are going to see some wintry precipitation this coming week, but the exact types are still in question. Stay tuned for the latest updates this week.
