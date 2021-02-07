Gov. Beshear reports fourth straight week of declining COVID cases in Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear announced on Sunday that the commonwealth is reporting the fourth straight week of declining COVID cases for the first time since the pandemic began.
In an update through social media, the governor confirmed 1,532 additional cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky. The total number of cases reported in Kentucky is now at 377,790.
An additional 31 deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed in Sunday’s report, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in the commonwealth to 4,051.
Positivity rate is now at 7.97 percent based on a seven-day rolling average.
Other information provided in Sunday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 1,235
- Patients currently in ICU : 290
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 140
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional information will be provided in Monday’s update.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
