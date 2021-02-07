Multiple fire crews working fire at Grade Lane liquor store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several local fire departments are on location working a structure fire in a south Louisville liquor store Sunday morning.
According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 6:12 a.m. to a commercial structure fire in the 7300 block of Grade Lane. Multiple fire crews reported to the scene, including Jefferson County, Fairdale, Okolona, Highview, and PRP Fire Departments.
No injuries have been reported, according to MetroSafe.
WAVE 3 News has crews on the scene and will update this story with more details.
