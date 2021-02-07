Search for missing kayaker Jacob Stover continues as parents update new efforts to locate him

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The parents of 16-year-old Jacob Stover continue their efforts to find their son after he was last seen kayaking in the Ohio River four weeks ago.
On January 10, Stover was seen on a WAVE 3 News Skytrack camera going down the Ohio River in circles. He was reported missing later that day.
Crews, volunteers and family members have been searching along the banks of the Ohio for their son, who had taken his kayak out at Cox Park and never returned.
In an update sent Friday night, Stover’s parents said two new efforts have been taken to help understand the river flow, weighted beach balls with missing flyers have been launched into the river to see where they will flow and collect along the shores.
GPS tracking units have also been sent into the Ohio River to help understand the current speed of the channel and how the river is flowing, according to the post.
The two new efforts will help better define where search teams should be sent in the future.
The family continues to work with local authorities and Bruce’s Legacy, an independent search team from Wisconsin, to find Stover. They continue to thank everyone who has assisted in the search thus far.
