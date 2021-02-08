ALERT DAYS FORECAST: Multiple rounds of winter weather this week

- TONIGHT - TUE AM (5 PM to 11 AM)
- TUESDAY PM - THURSDAY (2/9/21 through 2/11/21)
- Sleet, Freezing Rain & Snow will impact the region this week
- Winter Weather ADVISORY - includes Louisville until 7AM Tuesday
- Winter Storm WATCH - includes Louisville Wednesday & Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WAVE) - An accumulating snow will be falling north of the Ohio River this evening, with some snow and light freezing rain possible closer to the I-64 corridor overnight. Hazardous travel is likely north of Louisville tonight, with some issues in the city, too.
Snow totals near the I-64 corridor, including Louisville, will be less than 1″ while those closer to Seymour will receive a 2″-4″ snowfall.
A tricky Tuesday morning commute will be replaced with calmer weather by Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 30s.
While dry early in the evening, light freezing rain will develop late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. This will create tricky travel Wednesday morning, especially near the I-64 corridor. Light snow can’t be ruled out in Southern Indiana.
An ice storm is possible on Wednesday as freezing rain becomes a real problem. Areas along the I-64 corridor will see freezing rain issues first, with those south of I-64 seeing the worst issues Wednesday evening. A half inch of ice is possible.
Stay tuned for frequent updates from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
