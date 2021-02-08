ALERT DAYS FORECAST: Multiple rounds of wintry mix this week

- TONIGHT - TUE AM (5 PM to 11 AM)
- TUESDAY PM - THURSDAY (2/9/21 through 2/11/21)
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Along/north I-64 from 4 PM to 7 AM Tuesday
- TONIGHT - TUE AM: Snow accumulation 1-4″ along north 1-64; Ice accumulation along I-64 less than 1/10th of an inch
- TUE NIGHT-THU: Rounds of wintry weather, accumulations likely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to increase through the afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 30s and low 40s.
A band of snow builds north of I-64 during the late afternoon/evening. While snow continues for areas north of I-64 tonight, areas along I-64 south to the Parkways look to see a wintry mix/freezing rain, with a cold rain further south. Snow and ice accumulations are expected as are travel issues.
Tuesday morning the wintry mix comes to an end. Watch for travel issues for the morning commute. Most of Tuesday looks cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
As temperatures drop into the 20s Tuesday night, a wintry mix moves into the region. Watch for potential travel issues across the region.
We’ll continue to watch for rounds of wintry weather through Thursday before we see cold but calmer conditions to start Valentine’s Day weekend.
Significant icing and snow accumulations are possible in parts of WAVE Country this week. Keep a close eye on the forecast as the week progresses.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.