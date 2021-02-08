Baptist Heath Hardin adds new COVID-19 treatment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baptist Health Hardin is offering a new treatment for patients who test positive for the coronavirus.
The treatment, Bamlanivimab, is for patients who have not been admitted to the hospital but are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and are at high risk of developing severe complications.
“This cutting-edge treatment is an important part of our multifaceted approach to treating COVID-19 patients,” Baptist Health Hardin vice president and chief medical officer John Godfrey, M.D., said. “Prior to this treatment option, non-hospitalized patients were limited to a few oral medications intended to reduce the body’s inflammatory response to the SARSCoV-2 virus. Now, we have a treatment to help the body’s immune system fight the virus and help some high-risk COVID-19 patients stay out of the hospital.”
The drug is a man-made antibody treatment that was designed to help mimic the body’s immune system to neutralize COVID-19.
To receive the treatment, patients have to be at least 18 years old and have experienced symptoms for 10 days or fewer.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.