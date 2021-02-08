Bubbly Bliss Bar: 14-year-old CEO turns pain into success

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local teenager is turning a painful life experience into a way to help others, and is doing it one scent at a time.
Fourteen-year-old Kayla Marie opened her Bubbly Bliss Bar by Kayla Marie on Bardstown Road last year.
Driven by the death of her hero, her Army veteran father five years ago, she created the space and regained her own peace while hoping to share it with others.
“Awesome to know that I have created this place where people can feel happy and at peace,” Marie said.
Once the pandemic arrived last year, the young CEO began to worry about her mother.
“COVID started happening (and) I started worrying about that again, worried about if I’d lose another parent again,” Marie said.
Her anxiety and depression started overwhelming her again. Her mother, LaShonda Threets, joked to her that she should “start a business.” But her daughter wasn’t playing. Marie made her website that week. A garage sale then made $6,000 in a day, and a month later she opened her store.
“Her idea of fun was watching political debates,” Threets said. “I had to understand and meet her where she’s at. She’s not just a kid.”
Marie tests four years above her grade level, and runs every aspect of the company. The products inside -- bath bombs, soaps, oils and more -- are all homemade, natural and organic.
“We stand for positivity and inclusion and self-care and self-love and we stand for wellness,” she said.
Marie said she wants to show young girls and boys that no matter who they are or what they are, they can dream and go big.
“She’s already saving for her Tesla because she wants a car that’s able to drive while she works,” Threets said. “Go figure.”
The teen boss said she plans to go to law school and open more stores in the future.
Bubbly Bliss Bar is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and you can order online. The store is located at 2110 Bardstown Road.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.