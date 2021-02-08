Bullitt teacher conducts virtual classes from daughter’s hospital room in another state

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County teacher has spent the past year leading her fourth-graders in virtual classes while at the bedside of her 12-year-old daughter who is battling a host of chronic illnesses.
Cheyenne Crowe remote classroom is inside the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital room of the daughter, Kodi Worley.
“It’s like my childhood just got snatched away from me,” Kodi said. “Really fast too.”
It started in January 2000 when doctors diagnosed Kodi with ulcerative colitis. After trying nearly every medication to help ease the symptoms, Kodi ultimately underwent surgery in April to have her colon and appendix removed. But it didn’t end there. Following an additional surgery, Kodi was diagnosed with acute pancreatitis which quickly turned chronic.
“Watching her suffer is really, really hard, and you can’t fix it,” Crowe said. “You go to the doctor’s hoping that they have the answers, but they don’t always either.”
Crowe has hardly left her daughter’s bedside in Cincinnati, even if it has meant teaching her fourth-grade students in Bullitt County virtually from inside her daughter’s hospital room.
“Luckily, not that that the pandemic is a good thing by any means, but it has actually saved my job because I’m able to work from the hospital; work from home,” Crowe said. “It’s definitely interesting teaching fourth grade from the hospital, and the kids are like, ‘Oh, you’re at the hospital. I can tell by the stuff in the background.’”
Teaching her students from the hospital could become an everyday occurrence for Crowe soon.
Kodi is currently preparing to have yet another major surgery to remove her pancreas, spleen and duodenum in just three days. Her family will temporarily relocate to Cincinnati to care for her during her several month’s long recovery.
“We’re basically removing everything else that we can safely remove at this point,” Crowe said.
Despite the hardships, Kodi remains determined and hopeful to get healthy again.
“A lot of people ask me, ‘I don’t know how you do it. How do you do all of this? You’re just a kid,’” Kodi said. “And I tell them, ‘I didn’t really have a choice.’ Fighters, they’re made, they’re not born.”
To donate to Kodi’s family to help cover relocation costs and hospital bills, Venmo @Kodis-Krew, or Paypal @kodiskrew.
