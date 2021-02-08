Cards hope to return to practice on Wednesday, Gaudio will coach Saturday at #18 Virginia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday night UofL announced that head men’s basketball coach Chris Mack has tested positive for COVID-19, and the Cards are currently waiting for the green light to return to practice.
Assistant coach Dino Gaudio filled in for Mack on the weekly ACC coaches teleconference on Monday.
“Hopefully today we get a clean return on all the tests and we have no positives,” Gaudio said. “If that’s the case I believe we can practice on Wednesday, that’s not 100% certain, I’ve got to wait until our trainer, Fred Hina, and our medical staff says that we can do that, and we will not, even if we do practice on Wednesday have a full contingent of players. Can’t get into specifics but we have three that have tested positive and we have others that are in quarantine and we have others that are in quarantine with contact tracing.”
Even players who have previously tested positive are still caught up in contact tracing if that positive test is outside the current 90 day window.
“One guy on your team, you know, with who he gets contact traced to, can essentially wipe out four or five guys even if they don’t get the virus,” Mack said on Inside the Cards on Saturday on WAVE 3 News.
Gaudio will take over the head coaching duties if the Cards play their next scheduled game, at #18 Virginia Tech, on Saturday. He has 10 years of head coaching experience, including going 61-31 in three seasons at Wake Forest.
