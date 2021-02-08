Evans Comes Through in the Clutch for the Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL senior, Dana Evans scored 27 points, including the final five points of the game for #1 Louisville as they survive Notre Dame 71-65.
The win was the Cards’ second straight after suffering their first loss of the season earlier in the week.
UofL led by 11 points in the second half, but the Fighting Irish cut that to 52-50 with 3:16 remaining in the third quarter thanks to three consecutive layups by Olivia Miles.
Notre Dame had a couple of chances to tie or take the lead , but the Cards eventually responded with a 9-0 run. However, the Irish would not go away. A three pointer by Dara Mabrey would cut the Louisville lead to 66-65 with 1:41 left. Evans would responded with a clutch three that pretty much sealed it with 57 seconds left. She then iced the game with a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left.
Kianna Smith added 16 and a career-high five steals. Elizabeth Balogun finished with 12 points. Mykasa Robinson played 32 minutes and finished with five points, eight rebounds and four assists.
