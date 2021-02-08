FORECAST: Clouds increase Monday, wintry weather follows

- MON NIGHT-TUE AM: A wintry mix develops with minor snow/ice accumulations
- TUE NIGHT-THU: Rounds of wintry weather likely, significant accumulations possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A partly cloudy sky is expected tonight with most of the clouds along and north of I-64. It’s going to be cold with lows in the teens and low 20s.
Monday looks partly sunny with clouds increase during the afternoon in advance of our next disturbance that arrives by the evening. Highs warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
A wintry mix will develop Monday evening and continue into Monday night. Minor snow accumulations less than an inch possible in southern Indiana. Ice accumulations less than a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s.
A wintry mix is possible very early Tuesday morning, otherwise a mainly cloudy sky expected through the day and chilly with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Rounds of wintry weather will move through the area starting late Tuesday through Thursday. At this time, all precipitation types are possible, but freezing rain and sleet look to be the main concern. Precipitation types and where those set-up will come into a clearer picture over the next couple of days. However, the potential exists for significant wintry weather during this timeframe.
