Future of vaccine distribution in Louisville likely closer to home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vaccine distribution in Louisville, and around the country, may soon start to look a little different.
Right now, doses are being distributed by hospitals, in long-term care facilities and at mass vaccination sites like the one at Broadbent Arena.
But, as more doses become available, access to them may end up expanding throughout more neighborhoods across town.
“We’re going to have a world in the not too distant future, wherever you turn around or go, you’re going to have access to the vaccine,” Mayor Greg Fischer, (D) Louisville, said. “But, again, that’s probably three or four months out or so.”
Fischer said Saturday places like Walgreens, CVS, Walmart and Kroger will likely be able to distribute the shot.
Federal regulators announced more shipments will be going to those types of places last week.
Andy Slavitt, a Senior Advisor on the White House COVID-19 Response Team, said appointment registration for each company will likely remain separate by company for the near-future.
When asked about deploying a more centralized scheduling system, he said the White House is looking into the idea.
“As there is more supply, that’s going to be important,” Slavitt said. “I have nothing to announce today other than we are looking very closely at that question and how we might be able to help people.”
In addition to retail pharmacies, Fischer said the Broadbent Arena site would be able to ramp up capacity if needed.
He added another mass vaccination site could be established, possibly in west Louisville, but no firm plans have been made on that yet.
Significantly increased supply is likely still months away.
“From the little bits of information that are coming out from the FDA, we’re going to have a really positive supply of vaccine, certainly late May into June,” Dr. Jon Klein, UofL School of Medicine, said. “I don’t think we’re going to be able to bathe in the stuff, but I think it’s going to be a really good supply.”
Bullitt County is currently vaccinating those 70 and up. Government leaders there said they’ve been informed some local pharmacies will get a small amount of vaccine this week.
