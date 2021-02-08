Gov. Beshear: Lowest report of new COVID cases since December, 1,003 new cases Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided new information Monday on the commonwealth’s fight against COVID-19 and updates on vaccine rollout.
Beshear started by mentioning additional jobs coming to the Louisville area when Wieland North America, a copper and copper-alloy product manufacturer, moves a new headquarters in the city in the next few months, as well as the Team Kentucky Fund donating $390,000 to local non-profits fighting homelessness and the opioid epidemic across the commonwealth.
At least 19 organizations will be benefiting from additional funds, including the Coalition for the Homeless in Louisville, the Salvation Army of Hopkinsville among others.
The governor mentioned that on Sunday, the commonwealth reported the fourth straight week of declining COVID-19 cases.
“The trends are all moving in the right direction, but that only happens with your hard work,” Beshear said. “We must keep this up because we do not want to lose this progress.”
In Monday’s update, Beshear confirmed 1,003 additional cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, which is the lowest report since December 26.
The total number of positive cases reported in Kentucky since the pandemic began is now 378,793.
An additional 40 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the commonwealth Monday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky to 4,091.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now reported at 7.78 percent, the lowest report since November 10, according to Beshear.
There are now 444,930 people who have received their first vaccination within the commonwealth, and Beshear reported that for the fifth straight week, the commonwealth has vaccinated more people than doses received from the federal government, showing the efficiency of getting doses into people’s arms.
“It means that our only limitation right now is supply,” Beshear said. “What we already have in effect, we can get 100 percent of it out and we are continuing to build our sites around the commonwealth.”
Beshear said an announcement was coming Thursday for new upcoming vaccination sites.
Other information provided in Monday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 1,163
- Patients currently in ICU : 274
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 142
- Long-Term Care Facilities : 19 additional resident cases, 20 additional staff cases, 10 additional deaths
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
