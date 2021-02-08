IU Earns Sweep of Iowa Thanks to Franklin’s Heroics

BLOOMINGTON, In. (WAVE) - Indiana sophomore, Armaan Franklin made the biggest shot of his young career with 1.6 seconds left to lift the Hoosiers to a 67-65 win over #8 Iowa, completing the season sweep of the Hawkeyes.
“He was the guy we wanted to get the ball to,” said head coach, Archie Miller. “He’s our most physical guard and he can get to the basket.” Or hit a pull-up jumper if he can’t. “That’s part of his game,” Miller said. “Thankfully, it went in.”
Sophomore, Trayce Jackson-Davis led the way with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Franklin only scored four points, which made it even less likely that he would be the man to get the final shot, but he drained it.
After a slow start, which saw Indiana fall behind by 13, the Hoosiers closed the first half 12-2 run to grab a 33-31 lead at the half. Iowa star center, Luka Garza sat most of the first half thanks to early foul trouble, and Indiana was able to capitalize late.
Garza returned in the second half with a vengeance, scoring the Hawkeyes’ first four points as they took a 45-35 lead. IU fought back to tie the game at 53 with six minutes left. The two teams battled back-and-forth until Franklin’s shot with just over one second left won the game for the Hoosiers.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.