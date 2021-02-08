JCPS staff to take survey on heading back to class

JCPS VanHoose Education Center
By Sarah Jackson | February 8, 2021 at 8:21 AM EST - Updated February 8 at 8:21 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public School staff members will start taking a survey Monday about whether they want to go back to the classroom and what they would like to see in the back-to-school plan.

The Jefferson County Association of Educational Support Personnel will be surveying its 4,000 members. The union’s members include clerical staff, school nurses, classroom assistants and nutrition workers.

The president of the union said its members want to be back in school, but they have concerns.

The Jefferson County Teachers Association will also give a similar survey to teachers this week.

JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio plans to present his back-to-school recommendations to the school board this month.

