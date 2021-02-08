Man dead, woman seriously injured in crash on Eastern Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died and another driver was seriously injured in a crash on Eastern Parkway.
A man lost control of his vehicle in the 1200 block of Eastern Parkway around 6 p.m. Sunday and hit another vehicle head-on, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.
A woman who was driving the other vehicle was also transported to UofL Hospital. Mitchell said she was in serious condition.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
