Man facing drug and traffic charges after leading troopers on chase

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - A man who led Indiana State Police on a high speed chase was arrested after crashing his vehicle in a beanfield.
The pursuit began around 7:45 p.m. Saturday when a trooper tried to stop a speeding car near Capital Avenue and Walnut Street in Corydon. After pulling into a parking area, the car took off south on Old Highway 135. ISP said the vehicle was going more than 90 miles per hour and ran through several intersections with four-way stops.
After turning onto Fairview Church Road and traveling several miles, the car crashed into the beanfield and came to rest in a heavy thicket.
The driver, Gregory Steiner, 25, of Corydon, was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail. Steiner is charged with dealing in and possession of meth, two counts of resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a vehicle and reckless driving.
Troopers found 4.5 grams of meth that was separately packaged and hidden inside a flashlight during a search of the car after the crash.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.