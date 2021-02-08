Man facing drug and traffic charges after leading troopers on chase

Gregory Steiner, 25, of Corydon, is facing multiple charges after leading Indiana State Police on a chase before he crashed his car into a beanfield. (Source: Indiana State Police)
By Charles Gazaway | February 8, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 1:40 PM
In a search of Gregory Steiner's car following the police chase and crash, Indiana State Police troopers found 4.5 grams of meth inside a flashlight.
CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - A man who led Indiana State Police on a high speed chase was arrested after crashing his vehicle in a beanfield.

The pursuit began around 7:45 p.m. Saturday when a trooper tried to stop a speeding car near Capital Avenue and Walnut Street in Corydon. After pulling into a parking area, the car took off south on Old Highway 135. ISP said the vehicle was going more than 90 miles per hour and ran through several intersections with four-way stops.

After turning onto Fairview Church Road and traveling several miles, the car crashed into the beanfield and came to rest in a heavy thicket.

The driver, Gregory Steiner, 25, of Corydon, was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail. Steiner is charged with dealing in and possession of meth, two counts of resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a vehicle and reckless driving.

Troopers found 4.5 grams of meth that was separately packaged and hidden inside a flashlight during a search of the car after the crash.

