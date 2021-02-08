Police: Man admits to shooting woman causing her death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been charged with murder - domestc violence connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.
Adam Cortez, 28, of Louisville, was arrested just after 11 a.m. today by LOuisville Metro police homicide detectives.
Cortez’s arrest report says officers were called to the 8200 block of Minor Lane around 5:25 a.m. Sunday on a report of person down. They found a woman who was taken to Norton Audubon Hospital for treatment, but she died from her injuries around 6:45 a.m. The victim was found to have suffered a gunshot wound to the back.
During questioning by detectives, Cortez admitted to detectives that had shot the victim. The report says Cortez and the woman, whose name has not been released, have a child in common.
Cortez is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.
