Restaurants prepared for a safe Super Bowl Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local restaurants like Bungalow Joe’s in Fern Creek were prepared for any possible crowds ahead of the Super Bowl game on Sunday.
Restaurant owner Joe Bishop said it was important that safety measures started at the door. Before fully making your way into the restaurant, the Bungalow Joe’s host stopped customers to check temperatures, but COVID-19 safety measures didn’t stop there.
“If they catch us with our masks down they fuss at us,” Buddy Hall, a customer, jokingly said.
Hall said Bungalow Joe’s was the perfect place to be to watch the big game.
“With the rules we’re supposed to be following, they adhere to them,” Hall said.
“A lot of people are still afraid to come out in the crowds,” Bishop said. “We’ve had a lot of to go orders.”
As soon as more people began dining in, Bishop said his team and customers were doing everything they could to keep the environment comfortable and safe.
“My guest have had zero problems with the masks,” Bishop said. “If you could look around everybody just knows what the protocol is, once you sit down you’re fine but once you get up you need to have your mask on.”
Over in Indiana, Hoopsters Sports Grill in Jeffersonville kicked off a Super Bowl party ahead of the game. Despite the crowd, Ryan Miller, a customer there, said he felt safe inside of the restaurant.
“We come here a lot this is our favorite little spot here in town,” Miller said. “Everybody when they get up wears their masks, and I’m with people I’m with more often than not so I feel like it’s a pretty safe spot.”
Local doctors have said there could be a possible spike in COVID-19 cases following Super Bowl events. They’re recommending anyone who could have possibly been exposed to the virus to quarantine for 5 to 7 days then get tested.
