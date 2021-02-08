SnowTALK! Weather Blog

2) Arrives during the day Wednesday south to north. It appears much of this will be freezing rain with snow on its northern side. The concern of course will be the duration of the freezing rain and any changeover to snow or on the other side of the coin, plain rain...can happen. With the current data at play, this looks to be a significant amount of icing that Winter Storm Watches may come out as early as this afternoon for this setup Wednesday. However, with the system tonight moving in, NWS may wait until morning to issue those to not confuse anyone. We’ll let you know.