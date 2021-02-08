West Louisville activists construct five-point plan to counter rising crime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of West Louisville activists are teaming up to create a plan to address rising crime numbers. It’s a plan that they hope will stop children and teens from taking to the streets, but also help people get off the streets.
The five point plan was constructed by the West Louisville Urban Coalition. An uptick of violence in the community, they said, is scaring children and making life dangerous for the community elders.
“Homicides are up. Homelessness is up. Unemployment is up. Mass incarceration is up,” said Neal Robertson, the coalition president, “so we decided to stand up.”
Standing near the intersection of 32nd St. and Grand Ave., the organization laid out their plan. The location wasn’t a coincidence.
On December 22, 32nd St. and Grand Ave. was the scene of a homicide. More recently, dozens of bullets were fired into the building on separate occasions. The coalition said there were innocent children inside that could have been injured or killed.
The five point plan that was laid out includes vocational training to provide a different path for the area’s youth and life skills class that would help once they’re on the job. Ultimately, they’re things the group hopes would keep people off the streets.
One survivor of gun violence said Monday wanted to express that the time he spent on the streets would have been much better spent elsewhere.
“It ain’t worth it. I ain’t got nothing from the streets but trauma and pain and lost friends,” said Kaelin Hall, who is now wheelchair bound. “Half my generation is gone.”
Another point of the coalition’s plan would be to provide a safe haven of sorts for people like Hall that want to get off the streets but don’t know where to start.
Other points include buying back West Louisville to alleviate housing problems and providing mental health relief for children.
The coalition did not go into detail on how these improvements and safeguards would be enacted.
They’re asking anyone who wants to help to reach out by calling Neal Robertson at (502) 664-0780.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.