ALERT DAY FORECAST: Prepare now for active winter weather Wednesday & Thursday

- TONIGHT (2/9/21)
- WEDNESDAY (2/10/21)
- THURSDAY (2/11/21)
- Winter Weather ADVISORY - includes Louisville and areas along and north of I-71 (1A Wed - 7P Thu)
- Ice Storm WARNING - areas along and south of Parkways (1A Wed - 7P Thu)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll stay mainly dry this evening as clouds stick around. Overnight we’ll watch for a band of precipitation to move into areas southwest of Louisville, causing a thin glaze of ice south of the city by sunrise Wednesday morning as lows get into the 20s.
Some slick spots are possible in Louisville by evening, with increased travel issues south of the city. An ice storm will unfold near and just south of the Western Kentucky and Blue Grass Parkways Wednesday night, causing treacherous travel and power outages. Areas along and north of I-64 will have some travel issues, but with lighter precipitation.
Some of the most significant freezing rain will occur early Thursday in Southern Kentucky, bringing ice accumulation totals up to 1/2″. By sunset the ice storm will end in this area.
For the I-64 corridor a quick hit of snow is possible Thursday afternoon. This snow chance would bring light accumulation and additional travel troubles.
Stay tuned to WAVE 3 News for updates.
