ALERT DAY FORECAST: Winter storm moves in late tonight, early Wednesday

- TONIGHT - THURSDAY (2/9/21 through 2/11/21)
- WINTER STORM WATCH: Along and south of the Ohio River 1 a.m. tonight through 7 p.m. Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drizzle is expected through the afternoon hours with patchy areas of freezing drizzle possible. Temperatures mainly holding steady through the 30s.
A band of freezing rain, sleet and even snow will move in from the southwest after 10 p.m. and will expand north toward sunrise. Light accumulations of snow/sleet expected with a light glaze of icing.
Freezing rain is likely south of I-64 toward the BG/WK Parkways. It will increase in intensity later in the day. Closer to I-64, expected more of a mix of sleet/snow and brief freezing rain. This will lead to slick road conditions.
Ice storm is likely near the BG/WK Parkways with a continued mix of sleet/snow/freezing rain closer to I-64. Travel impacts are likely as well as some power outages.
Stay tuned for frequent updates from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
