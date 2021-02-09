ALERT DAY FORECAST: Winter storm ramping up overnight

- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY includes Louisville and areas along and north of I-71 (1 a.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday)
- ICE STORM WARNING areas along and south of parkways (1 a.m. Wednesday - 7 p.m. Thursday)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The winter storm is ramping up in the south and west of WAVE Country.
We’ll see precipitation gradually increase throughout the region through Wednesday morning. Expect freezing rain to start with some slippery conditions south of I-64 towards the afternoon, and sleet, snow, and freezing rain later in Louisville.
Louisville faces some slick spots by evening, with increased traveling issues south of the city.
An ice storm will arrive near and just south of the Western Kentucky and Blue Grass Parkways Wednesday night, causing dangerous travel and power outages. The region along and north of I-64 will have some issues with travel, but with less precipitation.
In southern Kentucky, freezing rainfall will start early Thursday, bringing ice accumulations of up to half an inch.
The I-64 corridor gets another flurry of snow Thursday night. By sunset, the ice storm will be over.
