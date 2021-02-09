ALERT DAY: Snow, ice overnight may slow the morning commute for some

- Sleet, freezing rain & snow will impact the region this week
- Winter Weather ADVISORY includes Louisville until 7 a.m. Tuesday
- Winter Storm WATCH includes Louisville Wednesday & Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WAVE) - North of the Ohio River, snow continues with accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. In Louisville, some snow will mix with freezing rain, with a few slick spots expected.
Untreated roads will be slick and covered in snow.
Morning lows will be in the lower 30s, with afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Expect slick travel early in the day, especially north of the river.
Most of the daylight hours will be dry but chilly as we look forward to the next big weather maker.
It will be dry early in the evening with light freezing rain developing overnight into early Wednesday morning, mainly between I-64 and the parkways to our south.
Some light snow will be possible across southern Indiana.
Freezing rain will continue Wednesday, at times mixing with sleet. Ice accumulations up to a half inch will be possible for some. At this point, the zone between I-64 and the parkways holds the highest risk.
