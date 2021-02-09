ALERT DAY: Wintry weather to impact morning commute

- THIS MORNING (UNTIL 11 AM)
- TONIGHT - THURSDAY (2/9/21 through 2/11/21)
- WINTER STORM WARNING until 7 AM for Jefferson, Scott Counties in Indiana
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Along/north I-64 until 7 AM
- WINTER WEATHER WATCH for entire region late tonight through Thursday afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s snow and wintry mix will slow down the morning commute, especially in southern Indiana. The wintry weather tapers off through the morning leaving us dry but cloudy through the afternoon.
Highs in the 30s today. The evening will be dry before light freezing rain develops and becomes more widespread across the region overnight into Wednesday morning. Parts of southern Indiana may see additional snowfall. Lows in the 20s.
Freezing rain continues Wednesday; it looks to mix with sleet at times. Ice accumulations up to a half-inch will be possible for some. The zone between I-64 and the Parkways has the highest risk. We will have a little more precision by Tue PM.
Ice accumulations will cause travel disruptions and power outages tomorrow night. Lows will be in the 20s as freezing rain continues into Thursday morning.
Stay tuned for frequent updates from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
