Beshear: Black residents make up only 4.3% of Kentucky COVID vaccinations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s minority populations have received the COVID-19 vaccine at much lower rates than the state’s white residents, according to new data.
For the first time, Gov. Andy Beshear reported the demographic details of Kentucky’s vaccine rollout on Monday, including distribution by age, gender, race, and ethnicity. Factoring out ‘unknown’ racial data, Beshear reported that Black and African American Kentuckians comprised only 4.3% of those who had received their first dose.
“That’s not acceptable, it needs to be closer at least to the 8%, which is the makeup of the population, he said.
Beshear also reported about 1.1% of vaccines have gone to Hispanic Kentuckians, a figure he says is too low.
“We’re going to produce this data every week so we can track our progress and be held accountable,” he said.
During his briefing, the governor emphasized that equity in vaccine distribution requires addressing three challenges:
- Programmatic: relating to the intentional steps needed to make vaccines more accessible
- Society: relating to the underrepresentation of minorities in priority vaccine groups (i.e. 1A & 1B)
- Historic: relating to vaccine hesitancy among minority groups
“Our underserved and minority populations haven’t been treated right in the past when it comes to vaccines or even experimentation,” Beshear said. “From the beginning, we knew Black and Latinx people were more hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccination. We’re committed to addressing these concerns.”
Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack lauded partnerships with Norton Healthcare in Louisville and UK Health in Lexington. He said the state is working with both organizations to interact with faith leaders and vulnerable populations to conduct vaccine events in the community to make vaccinations more accessible.
“We look forward to expanding our network of partners in this effort and working to reach people who need access to this vaccine and need a little extra assistance in getting it, so they can have the same benefit as everyone else,” he said.
