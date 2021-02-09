Body found in burned vehicle at Kentucky farm

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Bourbon County, near Lexington.
The body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the 500 block of Hutchinson Road, according to the coroner’s office.
The farm is near Bryan Station Road, close to the Fayette County line.
The coroner said the body has not been identified, but also said the person likely was not connected to the farm itself. The body will be taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.
Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation, and Lexington police officers are assisting at the scene. They said the vehicle was stolen from Lexington.
No other information was immediately available.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.