Burn Awareness Week focusing on electrical safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Hospital is home to the only dedicated adult burn unit in the state.
Their team cares for patients with chemical, electrical, flame/thermal and scald burns.
The hospital is helping discuss burn prevention, treatment and other important information for Burn Awareness Week.
This year’s theme focused on electrical safety and preventing burns from amps to zaps.
Arching, contact and electrical are the different types of burns you can get. Those burns can be caused by an electrical source by sticking something in a wall outlet to high voltage powerlines.
In a Zoom interview on Tuesday, Assistant director at UofL Hospital’s Burn Center, Dr. Matthew Bozeman, said electrical burns are some of the most severe and can also affect your internal organs. He said if you have suffered an electrical burn, one of the first things you should do is seek medical help.
“The first thing you should do is call the hospital,” Bozeman said. “Or come straight to the ER if the burn is severe enough.”
Michelle Broers is the Burn Program Manager at UofL Hospital. She said that focusing on the small things can keep someone from being severely injured.
“People underestimate the danger that exists with simple things that we do,” Broers said. “Even small things like keeping your appliances away from water, the cords away from water, and being aware of what your cellphone battery can do can help decrease the risk of patients from suffering an injury.”
UofL Hospital sees nearly 300 to 350 patients each year at the UofL Hospital Burn Center.
