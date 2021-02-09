Crews work to clear Louisville roads before winter storm strikes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible in the next couple of days, local and state road crews are doing their best to get in front of the storm.
“We’re anticipating this is going to be a little more challenging than previous ones, but the good thing this is not the first time the Metro Snow Team does this,” Louisville Metro Public Works spokesperson Salvador Melendez told WAVE 3 News.
Melendez said Metro Public Works’ 13th winter event of the season is this week’s potential storm, meaning the Metro Snow Team is prepared to clear roads successfully.
Melendez said the team has 40,000 tons of salt to prepare for the storm this week.
He said the first roads to be cleared will be main thoroughfares and the streets encompassed in the snow routes, which are main roads and streets that lead to police and fire stations, hospitals, businesses, and other essential services.
“We have to have the ability to provide access to safe roadways for those agencies to do what they have to do in this type of weather,” Melendez said.
Roads that will be particularly difficult to clear are the highly traveled roads outside the Gene Snyder Freeway that do not provide access to what Melendez called “critical areas” of the city. Those roads include:
- Blevins Gap Road
- Mitchell Hill Road
- Jefferson Hill Road
- Old Heady Road
- Routt Road.
While Metro Public Works clears local roads, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is responsible for clearing the interstates in Jefferson County.
“The interstates are treated as priority A routes, meaning they’re all treated as quickly as we can get them treated and plowed and salted,” KYTC District 5 spokeswoman Stephanie Caros told WAVE 3 News.
She noted that KYTC snowfighters will pay extra attention to three areas that tend to freeze more than others. Those roads include:
- I-64 along the Ohio River
- I-64 ramps at 9th Street
- I-264 and I-71
“Getting out there as soon as we need to, and taking care of whatever, whether it’s snow, ice or a combination, we’re prepared and ready to go,” Caros said.
KYTC crews will report to work at midnight tonight to monitor conditions and treat roadways in all counties across the district.
The department encourages drivers to remain safe by following these tips:
- When it is snowing or icy, drive slowly regardless of type of vehicle. It takes more time and distance to stop a car in bad weather, so brake early and slowly.
- Be aware of weather advisories.
- Allow extra time for routine commutes. The weather will have an impact on a driver’s commute in some way.
- Slow down at intersections, off-ramps, bridges, and shaded areas. All these areas can develop black ice—a thin coating of clear ice that may form on the pavement in an area that is hard to see.
- Keep a safe distance from snowplows and heavy highway equipment.
- Don’t pass snowplows on the shoulder.
