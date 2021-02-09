Driver dies after colliding with utility pole on South Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An early-morning collision on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Jeffersontown Monday morning kills one man.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Angel Ignacio Rodriguez, 28, died due to blunt force trauma injuries sustained from a vehicular accident.
The report states that Rodriguez had been driving at a high speed around 3:30 a.m. Monday when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed over a median, hitting a utility pole in the opposite direction.
EMS responded to the collision, where Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigation into the collision is ongoing at this time.
