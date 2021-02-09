Gov. Beshear: Federal government increases Ky. vaccine supply for third week in a row

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided an update Tuesday on the commonwealth’s fight against COVID-19 and new details on vaccine supply.
Beshear announced the federal government has increased allocation of vaccine supply for the third time in three weeks, with an increase of six percent in supply for next week.
“The White House announced that we are going to get six percent more next week, that is on top of the previous increases and will have us up 28 percent over what we were previously getting three weeks ago,” Beshear said. “It’s not enough, but it’s great.”
With winter weather accumulations impacting many Kentuckians, Beshear urged residents to stay safe in the potential storm, estimated to last over multiple days.
“We can expect some scattered power outages throughout the impacted areas. The winter storm will not have the far-reaching effects of the 2009 ice storm, thank goodness, but this is a dangerous weather system and we urge you to make a safety plan with family and check on your neighbors and friends,” Beshear said. “We need to be prepared.”
Vaccination appointments at Kroger regional vaccination sites Wednesday and Thursday will need to be rescheduled to ensure the safety of staff and vaccine recipients.
“If you have waited a long time to get this appointment, I am really sorry. But I also don’t want to put you out on the roads with thick ice,” Beshear said. “Wear your mask, be careful over this next week and we will get you vaccinated.”
In Tuesday’s report, Beshear announced 2,339 additional cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. Total number of cases reported in the commonwealth since the pandemic began is now 381,121.
An additional 35 deaths due to the virus were also confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths in Kentucky due to COVID-19 to 4,126.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is now 7.66 percent based on a seven-day rolling average.
Other information provided in Tuesday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 1,204
- Patients currently in ICU : 282
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 148
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.