Hardin County Schools staff receives first dose of COVID vaccine

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Staff members within Hardin County Schools are now receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Back in January, the school district announced that staff members would receive the first shot of the Moderna vaccine over a four-day period starting in February.
The Lincoln Trail Elementary School building was used as the vaccination site for staff members, who lined up to receive their shots inside the building’s gymnasium.
Vaccinations began on Thursday, February 4, and were also administered Friday and Monday. The last of the first doses will be given on Tuesday.
John Wright, director of public relations for Hardin County Schools, said the vaccines are a step in the right direction to getting back to full in-person instruction.
“Then we’ll be fully vaccinated and we hope to get back to normal ads soon as possible,” Wright said. “We’re not guaranteeing anything, but we’re just excited that we see that light at the end of the tunnel.”
Currently, Hardin County Schools operates on an A-B schedule, with students alternating between in-person and non-traditional instruction days.
Wright said around 75 percent of staff have requested to receive the vaccine. Second doses for Hardin County Schools staff will be administered on March 4, 5, 8 and 9.
