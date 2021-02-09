Homeless to be housed during dangerous cold in Southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - With potentially dangerously cold temperatures expected in this week, multiple homeless programs in Jeffersonville are preparing their resources to protect those who may be left outside during the freeze.
“We put together a shared spreadsheet and we said this is what we can offer to make sure there isn’t any gaps,” Executive Director of the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana Leslea Townsend Cronin said.
Townsend Cronin said medical services, food and shelter will be available to those on the streets courtesy of the Homeless Coalition in the form of their temporary White Flag Emergency Shelter.
“We do the basic screening once they come in. Have they felt sick, do they have fever? And we do have a quarantine room just in case they do,” she said.
The White Flag Emergency Shelter is located at Springdale United Methodist Church in Jeffersonville. Once full, Townsend Cronin said the mission will place others in another warm location.
“We are with Red Carpet Inn, which is a hotel just down the road from us. We have a MOU with them. We also have one with the Value Inn which is the neighboring hotel just next to that one,” Jim Moon, the president of the Catalyst Rescue Mission, said.
Another aspect of the back-up plan, Moon said, includes providing extra space for those with COVID-19 symptoms so that they can be isolated.
“Which is a huge concern when you have 40 to 60 people on the street in any given night. You can get a lot of transmission very quickly, very rapidly,” he said.
Besides the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana, Exit Zero is hosting a warming station throughout the day at West Maple Baptist Church. It will open from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. once temperatures get down to 15 degrees.
