Ice Storm: Here’s the coverage you can expect this week from WAVE 3 News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 Storm Team meteorologists have issued their coverage plan for this week’s ice storm across Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Here’s what you can expect at least Wednesday and Thursday:
Some of these things are internal notes, but we know y’all like that behind-the-scenes stuff!
3:00 AM: Update Forecast
3:30 AM: Weather Team Updates Show Producers
3:35 AM: Graphics Creation
4:00 AM: Radio/Phone Update
4:10 AM: WAVE 3 News weather app updated with new video content, push notification
4:15 AM: Grab-N-Go weather update
4:30 – 7:00 AM: WAVE 3 News Sunrise
6:00 AM: Social Media Update
7:00 – 9:30 AM: LIVE Cutins
8:30 AM: WAVE 3 News Now Live Blog
9:30 AM: Weather Briefing for staff via Teams
10:00 AM: Update Forecast
11:00 – 12:00PM: WAVE 3 News Midday
12:00PM: Listens Live Update
1:00PM: Update Forecast
1:30 PM: Graphics Creation
2:00 PM: Conference Call with the National Weather Service
2:10 PM: Radio/Phone Updates
2:15 PM: WAVE 3 News weather app updated with new video content, push notification
2:20 PM: Grab-N-Go Weather Update
2:30 PM: Weather Briefing for staff via Teams
2:50 PM: WAVE Country Update
3:00 – 6:30 PM: WAVE 3 News
4:00 PM: Social Media Update
6:35 PM: Record 1-minute weather for Bounce Louisville
6:45 PM: Radio/Phone Update
7:00-8:00 PM: WAVE 3 News
8:15 PM: Social media update
8:30 PM: WAVE 3 News Now Live Blog
10:00 PM: Update Forecast
10:30 PM: Radio/Phone Updates
10:45 PM: Grab-N-Go Weather update
11:00-11:30 PM: WAVE 3 News
