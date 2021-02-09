Ice Storm: Here’s the coverage you can expect this week from WAVE 3 News

WAVE 3 Storm Team meteorologists have issued their coverage plan for this week’s ice storm across Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Here’s what you can expect at least Wednesday and Thursday: (Source: John P. Wise/WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff | February 9, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 5:07 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 Storm Team meteorologists have issued their coverage plan for this week’s ice storm across Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Here’s what you can expect at least Wednesday and Thursday:

Some of these things are internal notes, but we know y’all like that behind-the-scenes stuff!

3:00 AM: Update Forecast

3:30 AM: Weather Team Updates Show Producers

3:35 AM: Graphics Creation

4:00 AM: Radio/Phone Update

4:10 AM: WAVE 3 News weather app updated with new video content, push notification (Get the weather app: Apple | Android)

4:15 AM: Grab-N-Go weather update

4:30 – 7:00 AM: WAVE 3 News Sunrise

6:00 AM: Social Media Update (Follow WAVE 3 Weather on Facebook | Twitter)

7:00 – 9:30 AM: LIVE Cutins

8:30 AM: WAVE 3 News Now Live Blog (Get the free WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV, Amazon Fire)

9:30 AM: Weather Briefing for staff via Teams

10:00 AM: Update Forecast

11:00 – 12:00PM: WAVE 3 News Midday

12:00PM: Listens Live Update

1:00PM: Update Forecast

1:30 PM: Graphics Creation

2:00 PM: Conference Call with the National Weather Service

2:10 PM: Radio/Phone Updates

2:15 PM: WAVE 3 News weather app updated with new video content, push notification (Get the weather app: Apple | Android)

2:20 PM: Grab-N-Go Weather Update

2:30 PM: Weather Briefing for staff via Teams

2:50 PM: WAVE Country Update

3:00 – 6:30 PM: WAVE 3 News

4:00 PM: Social Media Update (Follow WAVE 3 Weather on Facebook | Twitter)

6:35 PM: Record 1-minute weather for Bounce Louisville

6:45 PM: Radio/Phone Update

7:00-8:00 PM: WAVE 3 News

8:15 PM: Social media update (Follow WAVE 3 Weather on Facebook | Twitter)

8:30 PM: WAVE 3 News Now Live Blog (Get the free WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV, Amazon Fire)

10:00 PM: Update Forecast

10:30 PM: Radio/Phone Updates

10:45 PM: Grab-N-Go Weather update

11:00-11:30 PM: WAVE 3 News

