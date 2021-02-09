Icy road dangers can be avoided if drivers plan ahead, per AAA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The roads are clear now, but, over the next few days, snow and ice may put drivers in treacherous situations across WAVE Country.
Planning is the best approach to avoid danger, according to safety analysts at AAA.
They suggest these things before drivers hit the road:
- Make sure the car is in good working order. Inspect a vehicle’s brakes and ensure wiper blades are functional.
- Fill up the gas tank.
- Clear ice and snow from windows and lights.
“You want to be able to see, but you want other drivers to be able to see you as well,” Lynda Lambert, a AAA spokeswoman, said. “If your gas tank is only half full, and it gets bitterly cold, as it’s forecast to do later this week, you could end up having to deal with a frozen gas line.”
Lambert said if someone needs to drive, they should slow down even more than usual and drive at a distance more than twice what is generally recommended.
In icy conditions drivers shouldn’t slam their breaks. In the event they lose control, Lambert advised them to steer and look in the direction they want their car to go.
If a motorist ends up on the side of the road, here’s what AAA advises:
- Make sure their car is out of the line of traffic.
- Pull off farther if possible. Use driveways and parking lots if available.
- Don’t get out of the car unless it’s safe or absolutely necessary.
- Call for help or use roadside assistance.
Lambert said drivers should also give themselves extra time to reach their destination or avoid going out all.
