Jefferson Square Park cleared of tents ahead of freezing weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews with the City of Louisville worked with homeless outreach workers Monday to help people move from camps in Jefferson Square Park to more sustainable housing ahead of the cold front. Those living at the park qualified for a rapid housing voucher.
The city removed remaining tents, firewood, and other materials ahead of a deep cleaning, but some protesters were not happy to see bulldozers moving through what they call “Injustice Square.”
However, Rosie Henderson, also known as Mama Rose to the many protesters who call Jefferson Square Park a home, said cleaning out the park was a decision made by the city that she agreed to.
“The memorials is not going nowhere,” Henderson said. “The memorials once again is not going anywhere. We are just cleaning up.”
Henderson said she helped the city put a roof over the heads of many homeless who camp out in tents in the park.
“They are housed cause it’s too cold for them to be out here,” Henderson explained. “They agreed to let the tents go. Them was they tents. They sent the bus out here and got them all in a bus. They all safe. They are no longer on the streets.”
However, the group of protesters that arrived during the cleanup said there should have been more communication before anything was moved or thrown away.
”For 200-and-something days, we basically came down here and unified together,” Chris Wells, a protester, told WAVE 3 News. “So, we basically family. So, family need to communicate with family on stuff like this, ‘cause like I said, we purchased most of these tents up here.”
Maxwell Mitchell, a Louisville live streamer said it brings back trauma from when the city removed tents in June following the park shooting that killed protester Tyler Gerth. After he was killed, people’s belongings were taken overnight and left at two dump sites.
“If there was communication, the people who bought the tents, owned the tents, could have taken them away in lieu of them being taken away in the back of a dump truck,” Mitchell said.
Jefferson Square Park is open from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. A City of Louisville spokesperson added that laws governing park hours and banning camping and fires in the park will now be enforced.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.