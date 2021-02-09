Kosair Charities donates 100 thousand masks to Game Changers ‘Masks for Kids’ initiative

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A program gathering face masks for kids, teaching them the importance of masks and feeling comfortable wearing them, gained a sizable donation from a local charity.
Christopher 2X Game Changers non-profit organization created the “Masks for Kids” initiative to collect facial coverings for children in need of them. The program is being run through a partnership with Louisville Metro Government, as well as UofL Health, JCPS, and the YMCA of Greater Louisville.
On Tuesday, Kosair Charities announced their support of the program by making a donation of 100,000 washable, reusable youth masks.
The special-order youth masks will arrive in early March, according to a release from Kosair Charities.
“For nearly 100 years, Kosair Charities has tirelessly worked to enhance the health and well-being of all kids,” Kosair Charities president Keith Inman said. “We are so proud to make this investment for the kids in our own community, to collaborate with Christopher 2X Game Changers, as well as unite with so many in our community who seek to keep kids’ needs first.”
Donated masks will be handed out to kids through JCPS schools once in-person learning resumes.
Anyone who wishes to make a donation can drop new, unused masks off to any of the 10 YMCA locations in the Louisville-area through mid-March.
