Louisville man pleads not guilty to charges of murdering mother of his child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man arrested in connection with the murder of a woman over the weekend on Minor Lane has entered a plea of not guilty in his first appearance in court.
Adam Cortez, 28, was arrested on Monday by Louisville Metro Police detectives in relation to a woman who was shot and killed early Sunday morning.
Around 5 a.m. Sunday, police arrived to the 8200 block of Minor Lane, where a woman was found with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Norton Audobon Hospital for treatment, where she later died, according to a police report.
The woman, identified by the coroner’s office as Martha Zuniga, was said to have been the mother of Cortez’s child.
In court Monday, Cortez plead not guilty to charges of murder-domestic violence, as well as charges of assault first degree, strangulation fourth degree-domestic violence, and intimidating a participant in a legal process for a second case.
Cortez was issued a $50,000 bond by a judge and will be due back in court on February 17.
