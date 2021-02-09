Madison, Ind. community works through winter weather advisory

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Snow days, delays and virtual learning took over the students schedules Tuesday morning in southern Indiana. Staying in, isn’t an option for everyone.
The mix of slushy roads and frigid weather couldn’t stop some in Jefferson County, Indiana from doing what they said had to be done. One woman said no matter what, her organization must stay open.
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracker found snow on all sides up I-65 North to Scottsburg and into Madison. Inches tall and laid out thick on the roads.
Through the snow and falling flakes, Susan Stahl was scraping and shoveling bright and early in the nearly six inches of snow reported in Jefferson County, Indiana. Stahl said she has nearly 30 girls to take care of and they need to get through her doors.
“We try to set a good example,” Stahl said. “It would be nice to have somebody else do that for you every once in a while, but we’re a small non-profit so we just take care of that yourself.”
Keith Leatherman was nearby pushing his plow through the main roads and down the side roads. We asked Leatherman, who said he knows the roads well and he’s been plowing for years, what advice he would give to drivers.
“Just take your time,” Leatherman said. “It’s slick underneath. If you don’t have to be out don’t be out and if you do wait until later in the day.”
For Stahl that wasn’t an option. She runs Girls Inc. It’s mission is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold with after school and summer programs.
“It’s important to be here,” Stahl said. “Unless they call a county emergency and ask folks not to be on the roads then someone will be here.”
During the pandemic, Stahl said she never knows if it’s going to be an e-learning or snow day. Either way her girls go in for virtual learning or get dropped off while their parents work and Stahl said snow won’t stop them, even as they get ready for more snow and sleet Wednesday across Southern Indiana.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.