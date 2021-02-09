Preparing for a winter power outage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ice that is forecasted to freeze over WAVE Country as early as Wednesday has the electric and gas company, LG&E, preparing for the worst.
“Our systems are able to withstand extreme conditions,” Natasha Collins, LG&E director of media relations said. “That being said, we know that ice poses some special types of challenges.”
Collins told WAVE 3 News it only takes about 1/4 inch of ice to start causing problems that result in downed power lines and dangerous conditions for LG&E repair crews.
LG&E is monitoring the forecast and preparing for the worst-case scenario at its more than 40 crew centers across Kentucky.
Here are some things you can do ahead of the winter weather to stay as warm and safe as possible in case of a possible power outage:
BEFORE AN OUTAGE:
- To keep heat in, seal and caulk any cracks or areas with poor insulation around the home.
- Prepare an emergency kit with flashlights for every person in the home, batteries, a battery-operated radio, medications, non-perishable food and water and any other items you may need.
- Take an inventory of the items you need that rely on electricity, and come up with a backup plan.
- Make a plan for other places you can stay to seek shelter and warmth in case of an extended outage.
DURING AN OUTAGE:
- Keep the refrigerator and freezer closed if possible. Food can stay cold for up to four hours in a closed fridge, and if the freezer is full, that time is extended to up to two days.
- Use flashlights, not candles for a source of light.
- Do not use gas oven or stove to heat your home.
- If you have a generator, do not bring it inside or close to the home. If you do, it could be deadly.
“Next thing you know, you’ve got CO (carbon monoxide) poisoning, you think it’s just a headache, and you go to sleep and it’s fatal. It’s a fatal thing that can happen,” said Jordan Youdis, spokesman for Jefferson County Fire.
Yuodis said it’s human nature to find ways to stay warm, but he asked the public to be smart about it.
In addition, if you decide to use a space heater, do not use an extension cord or power strip. Instead plug it directly into the wall, and turn it off and unplug it when it’s not in use.
To report a power outage with LG&E, click here.
