SnowTALK! Weather Blog

Winter Storm still expected Wednesday into Thursday.
It will kick off later this evening as a band of snow/sleet/freezing rain lifts in from the SW near midnight through sunrise. Light accumulations of sleet/snow expected with the ice glaze starting to form on trees/power-lines and on roadways. Amounts do look like through the AM commute but still impactful.
By midday/afternoon Wednesday, the intensity of the different precipitation types will kick in. Freezing rain mainly south of I-64 to just south of the BG/WK Parkways. Around I-64 and into Southern IN, it looks to be a mix of sleet/snow and even freezing rain at times. Very much a “layering” of the types which will make things slick. The higher risk for ice storm criteria looks to be met near and south of E-town as it stands now. But icing will take place north and south of that zone so keep that in mind.
The freezing rain/sleet/snow will continue into Thursday morning. There is a sign that another wave may push in Thursday afternoon and evening which would be colder and likely more on the sleet/snow side of things. That is something the data is just now starting to sniff out. We’ll watch it.
The video will cover the expected amounts as of 9am but use caution as you will have to monitor the WAVE 3 Weather App for the latest adjustments. And there will be adjustments.
