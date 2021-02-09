SnowTALK! Weather Blog

By midday/afternoon Wednesday, the intensity of the different precipitation types will kick in. Freezing rain mainly south of I-64 to just south of the BG/WK Parkways. Around I-64 and into Southern IN, it looks to be a mix of sleet/snow and even freezing rain at times. Very much a “layering” of the types which will make things slick. The higher risk for ice storm criteria looks to be met near and south of E-town as it stands now. But icing will take place north and south of that zone so keep that in mind.