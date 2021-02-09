UK variant of COVID-19 confirmed in Louisville Metro area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro health officials say a confirmed case of the UK Variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Jefferson County.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, confirmed the single case during Mayor Greg Fischer’s weekly Metro COVID-19 update.
Moyer said it’s important for citizens to continue practicing social distancing, wearing masks and taking the other precautions set forth to stop the spread of COVID-19.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.