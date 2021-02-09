Winter weather essentials you need to be prepared for what falls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whether you need de-icer for your windshield or ice melt for your walkway, now may be the time to make sure you have what you need on that winter weather checklist.
Just because you have supplies somewhere, that may not be good enough in the dark cold morning hours.
Experts say if you’re getting ready for ice, know where everything is ahead of time, don’t be looking for your generator under a pile of stuff in your garage. If you have a generator get it out and try running it.
As for de-icing products, you may want to make sure what you have is still good.
“Our ice melt and de-icer in our garage had gotten hard like a brick,’ Christine Haner said.
Haner was shopping Tuesday afternoon at Brownsboro Hardware in Louisville. Her ice melt went bad after getting moisture in it, sitting on concrete.
“I’m one of those people who stockpiles every supply known to man,” Haner said, “so I couldn’t believe we were out.”
“It’s a spray, spray it on the window and it thaws it out,” Paul Fussenegger explained, holding a can of windshield de-icer.
From quick windshield and key de-icers to heavy duty scrapers for your car to ice melt and shovels for your walks and driveway, Fussenegger, the manager at Oscar’s Crescent Hill Hardware said it’s a good idea for people to take a quick inventory of what they have.
With his sidewalk cleared for customers, he’s ready to help with any winter worries.
“We had somebody call and ask if they could flush their toilet when their power was out,” he smiled. That’s a yes.
Since WAVE Country doesn’t get hit with winter weather too much, Fussenegger says from outdoor faucet covers to generators to utility heaters, people don’t always have what they need.
If you have pets like Pat Hirsch, there are de-icing products to help keep their paws safe.
“I don’t want the dog to get hurt,” Hirsch said after buying pet-friendly ice melt.
From putting down melt to knowing where your shovel is, Fussenegger contends getting prepared early will save you a lot of headaches when the wintry mix actually falls.
