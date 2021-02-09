Winter weather preparations in effect for Kentucky roadways

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has prepared snowfighter crews to mobilize across roadways as winter weather is expected to accumulate overnight.
KYTC said current estimates of snow and wintry mix accumulation could see anywhere from one to two inches with less than a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation, based on data from the National Weather Service.
To help treat roadways and monitor conditions, crews are reporting Monday night throughout the counties of Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham, Trimble, Henry, Shelby, Franklin, and Spencer, as necessary.
Drivers are encouraged to slow down when snow or ice are on roads, no matter what type of vehicle you drive. Slow down and brake early to help stop your vehicle sooner in slick road conditions, and be extra cautious on intersections, off-ramps, bridges and shaded areas.
KYTC recommends drivers to also keep a safe distance from snow plows and any heavy highway equipment, and to not pass any snow plows on the shoulder.
Also, make sure to allow extra time to safely travel to and from destinations.
